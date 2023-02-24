As of Thursday, The Shyft Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock closed at $25.97, down from $30.22 the previous day. While The Shyft Group Inc. has underperformed by -14.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHYF fell by -40.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.19 to $17.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SHYF. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SHYF, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Raymond James’s report from December 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SHYF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

Investors in The Shyft Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Shyft Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHYF is recording 205.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a loss of -18.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $25.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHYF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Shyft Group Inc. Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) based in the USA. When comparing The Shyft Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHYF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHYF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHYF has increased by 3.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,115,015 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.41 million, following the purchase of 71,259 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in SHYF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 356,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,062,338.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 10,196 position in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC sold an additional 46929.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.04%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $49.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, abrdn, Inc. decreased its SHYF holdings by -0.18% and now holds 1.32 million SHYF shares valued at $44.1 million with the lessened 2455.0 shares during the period. SHYF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.