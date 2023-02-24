As of Thursday, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock closed at $11.33, up from $11.28 the previous day. While BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIGC fell by -53.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.25 to $7.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.74% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for BIGC. BofA Securities also Downgraded BIGC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for BIGC, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Berenberg’s report from March 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for BIGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -141.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BIGC is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.96, showing growth from the present price of $11.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BigCommerce Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIGC has increased by 13.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,219,592 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.25 million, following the purchase of 747,234 additional shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP made another increased to its shares in BIGC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 496,915 additional shares for a total stake of worth $73.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,000,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -6,695 position in BIGC. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 1.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 165.27%, now holding 2.24 million shares worth $27.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its BIGC holdings by 117.14% and now holds 1.89 million BIGC shares valued at $23.17 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. BIGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.