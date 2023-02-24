Within its last year performance, GT fell by -26.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.92 to $9.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.86% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) to Underperform. A report published by Argus on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GT. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded GT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 18, 2022. Nomura May 10, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 10, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $15.30. Exane BNP Paribas initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GT, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GT is recording 3.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a loss of -4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.29, showing growth from the present price of $11.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) based in the USA. When comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GT has increased by 0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,085,521 shares of the stock, with a value of $338.46 million, following the purchase of 150,239 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 461,774 additional shares for a total stake of worth $316.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,107,220.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -2,302,153 position in GT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 1.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.69%, now holding 15.11 million shares worth $169.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GT holdings by 2.14% and now holds 9.79 million GT shares valued at $110.16 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. GT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.20% at present.