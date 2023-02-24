Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) closed Thursday at $26.81 per share, down from $27.10 a day earlier. While Rent-A-Center Inc. has underperformed by -1.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCII fell by -28.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.75 to $16.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RCII. Stephens also Downgraded RCII shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 29, 2022. Raymond James February 25, 2022d the rating to Outperform on February 25, 2022, and set its price target from $65 to $40. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RCII, as published in its report on August 25, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

The current dividend for RCII investors is set at $1.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RCII is recording an average volume of 563.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a loss of -6.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.11, showing growth from the present price of $26.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rent-A-Center Inc. Shares?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Rental & Leasing Services market. When comparing Rent-A-Center Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 89.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -133.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RCII has decreased by -5.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,896,824 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.35 million, following the sale of -425,597 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in RCII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -257,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $201.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,502,870.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -206,848 position in RCII. Engaged Capital LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.54%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $96.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RCII holdings by 4.11% and now holds 2.2 million RCII shares valued at $59.03 million with the added 86608.0 shares during the period. RCII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.