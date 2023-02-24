As of Thursday, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock closed at $19.14, up from $18.88 the previous day. While Extreme Networks Inc. has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXTR rose by 66.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.03 to $8.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.72% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 29, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EXTR. B. Riley FBR also rated EXTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2020. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EXTR, as published in its report on July 29, 2019. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Extreme Networks Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EXTR is recording 1.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.93, showing growth from the present price of $19.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Extreme Networks Inc. Shares?

The Communication Equipment market is dominated by Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) based in the USA. When comparing Extreme Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EXTR has increased by 2.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,473,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.99 million, following the purchase of 381,324 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EXTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -483,753 additional shares for a total stake of worth $210.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,662,020.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -559,000 position in EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.12%, now holding 5.6 million shares worth $100.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EXTR holdings by -0.82% and now holds 4.4 million EXTR shares valued at $79.35 million with the lessened 36211.0 shares during the period. EXTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.80% at present.