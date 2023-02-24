As of Thursday, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (NYSE:FSM) stock closed at $3.23, down from $3.27 the previous day. While Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has underperformed by -1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSM fell by -8.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.68 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for FSM. CIBC March 05, 2019d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSM, as published in its report on March 05, 2019. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FSM is recording 4.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

