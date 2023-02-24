As of Thursday, First Solar Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock closed at $165.58, up from $163.61 the previous day. While First Solar Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 151.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $185.28 to $59.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.47% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) to In-line. A report published by BofA Securities on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSLR. Wells Fargo also Upgraded FSLR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $188 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Outperform rating on December 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $175. JP Morgan November 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSLR, as published in its report on November 28, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of First Solar Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FSLR is recording 2.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a loss of -3.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.87, showing growth from the present price of $165.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc. Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by First Solar Inc. (FSLR) based in the USA. When comparing First Solar Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 187.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -209.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FSLR has increased by 20.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,242,306 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.0 billion, following the purchase of 1,913,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FSLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,058,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.32 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,456,044.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 982,871 position in FSLR. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.32%, now holding 4.0 million shares worth $711.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its FSLR holdings by 23.68% and now holds 2.84 million FSLR shares valued at $504.31 million with the added 0.54 million shares during the period. FSLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.