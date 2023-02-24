A share of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) closed at $33.86 per share on Thursday, down from $38.28 day before. While Bel Fuse Inc. has underperformed by -11.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BELFB rose by 185.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.00 to $11.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.90% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2019, Needham Reiterated Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) to Buy. Needham also Upgraded BELFB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 25, 2018. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BELFB, as published in its report on October 29, 2015. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

It’s important to note that BELFB shareholders are currently getting $0.28 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BELFB is registering an average volume of 72.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.24%, with a loss of -14.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.50, showing growth from the present price of $33.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BELFB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bel Fuse Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Electronic Components market, Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is based in the USA. When comparing Bel Fuse Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 188.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BELFB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BELFB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in BELFB has increased by 5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 741,243 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.23 million, following the purchase of 38,428 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BELFB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -92,788 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 560,192.

During the first quarter, Portolan Capital Management LLC added a 170,774 position in BELFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 47900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.58%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $15.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its BELFB holdings by -3.10% and now holds 0.4 million BELFB shares valued at $15.69 million with the lessened 12744.0 shares during the period. BELFB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.95% at present.