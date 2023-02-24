KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) closed Thursday at $6.45 per share, up from $6.32 a day earlier. While KNOT Offshore Partners LP has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNOP fell by -57.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $5.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.14% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) to Neutral. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for KNOP. Alliance Global Partners also rated KNOP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. Barclays January 20, 2021d the rating to Underweight on January 20, 2021, and set its price target from $15 to $17. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KNOP, as published in its report on January 07, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from October 21, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $24 for KNOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

The current dividend for KNOP investors is set at $0.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KNOP is recording an average volume of 492.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a loss of -1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KNOT Offshore Partners LP Shares?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in KNOP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,639 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,128,317.

At the end of the first quarter, SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its KNOP holdings by -0.42% and now holds 0.11 million KNOP shares valued at $0.62 million with the lessened 462.0 shares during the period. KNOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.10% at present.