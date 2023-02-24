The share price of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rose to $305.46 per share on Thursday from $302.72. While Align Technology Inc. has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGN fell by -38.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $513.12 to $172.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.32% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 02, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ALGN. UBS also Upgraded ALGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $620 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on January 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $575. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALGN, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $732 for ALGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Align Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALGN is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $336.22, showing growth from the present price of $305.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Align Technology Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Devices sector, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is based in the USA. When comparing Align Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALGN has increased by 1.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,019,555 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.16 billion, following the purchase of 112,503 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ALGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -62,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,707,640.

During the first quarter, Edgewood Management LLC subtracted a -466,276 position in ALGN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 33633.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.12%, now holding 3.05 million shares worth $822.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its ALGN holdings by 14.93% and now holds 2.66 million ALGN shares valued at $717.72 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. ALGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.