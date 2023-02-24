Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) marked $10.65 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $10.41. While Adeia Inc. has overperformed by 2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADEA rose by 143.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.85 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.01% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

ADEA currently pays a dividend of $0.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adeia Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 514.71K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADEA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a loss of -4.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adeia Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADEA has increased by 2.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,517,267 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.91 million, following the purchase of 419,262 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 737,155 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,303,046.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad subtracted a -792,275 position in ADEA. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.87%, now holding 4.62 million shares worth $50.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ADEA holdings by 2.96% and now holds 4.22 million ADEA shares valued at $46.22 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. ADEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.