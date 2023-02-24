A share of EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) closed at $311.74 per share on Thursday, up from $311.08 day before. While EPAM Systems Inc. has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAM fell by -27.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $462.99 to $168.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.88% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Cowen Downgraded EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) to Market Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for EPAM. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated EPAM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $510 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. Susquehanna May 16, 2022d the rating to Positive on May 16, 2022, and set its price target from $490 to $370. BofA Securities May 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EPAM, as published in its report on May 06, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $348 for EPAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EPAM is registering an average volume of 386.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a loss of -14.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $407.00, showing growth from the present price of $311.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EPAM Systems Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Information Technology Services market, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is based in the USA. When comparing EPAM Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in EPAM has decreased by -1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,840,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.28 billion, following the sale of -138,817 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 130,677 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.08 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,255,533.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 679,114 position in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.02%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $1.14 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EPAM holdings by 3.04% and now holds 2.81 million EPAM shares valued at $935.84 million with the added 82916.0 shares during the period. EPAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.