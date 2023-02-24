As of Thursday, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock closed at $32.75, down from $32.85 the previous day. While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARWR fell by -24.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.11 to $26.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ARWR. Goldman also rated ARWR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2021, but set its price target from $97 to $94. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ARWR, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for ARWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 128.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARWR is recording 978.23K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.62, showing growth from the present price of $32.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARWR has increased by 3.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,543,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $403.92 million, following the purchase of 420,448 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 138,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $350.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,005,222.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 715,912 position in ARWR. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.77%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $90.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its ARWR holdings by -0.13% and now holds 2.01 million ARWR shares valued at $70.23 million with the lessened 2547.0 shares during the period. ARWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.10% at present.