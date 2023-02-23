GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) closed Wednesday at $5.59 per share, up from $5.52 a day earlier. While GrafTech International Ltd. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAF fell by -41.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.63 to $4.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.85% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on June 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAF. JP Morgan also rated EAF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts May 13, 2021d the rating to Outperform on May 13, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $16. Citigroup February 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EAF, as published in its report on February 08, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

The current dividend for EAF investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GrafTech International Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 163.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EAF is recording an average volume of 1.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a gain of 1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.01, showing growth from the present price of $5.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrafTech International Ltd. Shares?

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing GrafTech International Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EAF has increased by 12.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,176,192 shares of the stock, with a value of $203.89 million, following the purchase of 3,494,562 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EAF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -89,322 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,705,691.

During the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co added a 4,404,450 position in EAF. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.57%, now holding 11.51 million shares worth $75.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its EAF holdings by -0.01% and now holds 8.29 million EAF shares valued at $54.22 million with the lessened 513.0 shares during the period. EAF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.