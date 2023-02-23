Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) marked $40.05 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $39.00. While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -61.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.96 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TNDM. Barclays also rated TNDM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. Wells Fargo August 09, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for TNDM, as published in its report on August 09, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $130 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 954.31K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNDM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.93, showing growth from the present price of $40.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TNDM has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,802,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.87 million, following the purchase of 845,400 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TNDM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -68,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $245.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,037,150.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 216,998 position in TNDM. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.47%, now holding 4.85 million shares worth $197.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its TNDM holdings by -1.76% and now holds 3.07 million TNDM shares valued at $125.03 million with the lessened 55110.0 shares during the period.