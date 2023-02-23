As of Wednesday, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock closed at $0.55, down from $0.61 the previous day. While Integrated Media Technology Limited has underperformed by -9.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMTE fell by -90.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.48 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.07% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -85.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMTE is recording 183.33K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.37%, with a loss of -23.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Integrated Media Technology Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in IMTE has increased by 7.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 212,656 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.17 million, following the purchase of 14,190 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in IMTE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -26,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46235.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,581.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its IMTE holdings by -45.60% and now holds 16525.0 IMTE shares valued at $12823.0 with the lessened 13851.0 shares during the period. IMTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.38% at present.