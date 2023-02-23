A share of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) closed at $5.66 per share on Wednesday, down from $5.71 day before. While Diversey Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSEY fell by -43.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.68 to $3.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.03% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) recommending Underperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for DSEY. Jefferies June 16, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 16, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $10. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DSEY, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from March 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for DSEY shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DSEY is registering an average volume of 424.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.97, showing growth from the present price of $5.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diversey Holdings Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in DSEY has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,886,169 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.01 million, following the purchase of 3,664 additional shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. L made another increased to its shares in DSEY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 27.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,251,569 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,828,926.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 123,914 position in DSEY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.34%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $27.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its DSEY holdings by -25.09% and now holds 4.25 million DSEY shares valued at $25.82 million with the lessened -1.42 million shares during the period. DSEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.20% at present.