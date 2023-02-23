The share price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rose to $72.56 per share on Wednesday from $72.17. While Okta Inc. has overperformed by 0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -55.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $188.90 to $44.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recommending Sell. A report published by BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for OKTA. Needham also Upgraded OKTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. Stifel January 30, 2023d the rating to Buy on January 30, 2023, and set its price target from $60 to $90. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OKTA, as published in its report on January 24, 2023. SMBC Nikko’s report from January 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $90 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Okta Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OKTA is recording an average volume of 3.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -6.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.75, showing growth from the present price of $72.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has decreased by -0.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,722,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 billion, following the sale of -46,873 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,041,815 additional shares for a total stake of worth $527.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,170,189.

During the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC added a 3,866,915 position in OKTA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.91%, now holding 6.25 million shares worth $459.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OKTA holdings by 12.22% and now holds 4.6 million OKTA shares valued at $338.8 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.