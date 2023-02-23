A share of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) closed at $0.89 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.90 day before. While MICT Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MICT rose by 20.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MICT Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MICT is registering an average volume of 487.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a loss of -7.95% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze MICT Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MICT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MICT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MICT has increased by 1.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,701,755 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.17 million, following the purchase of 79,845 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MICT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,961,465.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 41,965 position in MICT. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.34%, now holding 0.44 million shares worth $0.49 million. MICT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.