InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) closed Wednesday at $36.07 per share, up from $35.81 a day earlier. While InMode Ltd. has overperformed by 0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INMD fell by -13.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.81 to $20.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.19% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Needham Downgraded InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) to Hold. A report published by Barclays on December 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for INMD. Jefferies also rated INMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on May 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $92. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INMD, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. UBS’s report from September 03, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $28 for INMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of InMode Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INMD is recording an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.25, showing growth from the present price of $36.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze InMode Ltd. Shares?

InMode Ltd. (INMD) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Devices market. When comparing InMode Ltd. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in INMD has increased by 22.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,473,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.74 million, following the purchase of 636,533 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in INMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -79,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,218,462.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 840,821 position in INMD. Noked Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 71648.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.61%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $56.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its INMD holdings by 24.90% and now holds 1.54 million INMD shares valued at $53.85 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. INMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.