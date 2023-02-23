In Wednesday’s session, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) marked $34.50 per share, up from $34.07 in the previous session. While MarineMax Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HZO fell by -26.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.67 to $27.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.07% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HZO. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded HZO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $48. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HZO, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for HZO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MarineMax Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HZO has an average volume of 439.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a gain of 8.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $34.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HZO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MarineMax Inc. Shares?

Specialty Retail giant MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing MarineMax Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HZO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HZO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HZO has increased by 5.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,634,845 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.59 million, following the purchase of 195,577 additional shares during the last quarter. American Century Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in HZO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 129,139 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,141,002.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 20,565 position in HZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 10768.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $54.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HZO holdings by 11.57% and now holds 0.91 million HZO shares valued at $28.36 million with the added 94074.0 shares during the period. HZO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.