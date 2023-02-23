Within its last year performance, SPIR fell by -59.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.52 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.04% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPIR. Raymond James also rated SPIR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. CJS Securities Initiated an Market Outperform rating on March 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SPIR, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SPIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Spire Global Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 425.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SPIR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a loss of -3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spire Global Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPIR has increased by 9.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,954,144 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.09 million, following the purchase of 519,819 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPIR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 22,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,000,681.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 13,585 position in SPIR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 19690.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.03%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $2.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its SPIR holdings by -0.43% and now holds 0.98 million SPIR shares valued at $1.16 million with the lessened 4236.0 shares during the period. SPIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.