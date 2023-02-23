As of Wednesday, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:XPRO) stock closed at $19.74, down from $20.27 the previous day. While Expro Group Holdings N.V. has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO rose by 32.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.48 to $8.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.85% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 191.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XPRO is recording 632.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a loss of -8.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing decline from the present price of $19.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oak Hill Advisors LP’s position in XPRO has decreased by -32.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,895,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $375.83 million, following the sale of -9,415,198 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in XPRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,630 additional shares for a total stake of worth $224.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,864,259.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,447,361 position in XPRO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.87%, now holding 4.84 million shares worth $91.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme decreased its XPRO holdings by -4.74% and now holds 4.14 million XPRO shares valued at $78.26 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. XPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.70% at present.