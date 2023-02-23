As of Wednesday, Freshpet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock closed at $63.24, up from $62.45 the previous day. While Freshpet Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT fell by -28.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.77 to $36.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.21% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FRPT. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on August 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $69. Atlantic Equities May 20, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FRPT, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Freshpet Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRPT is recording 602.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a loss of -3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.50, showing growth from the present price of $63.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRPT has increased by 2.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,357,754 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.98 million, following the purchase of 94,864 additional shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in FRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -120,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,145,087.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC subtracted a -50,335 position in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.89%, now holding 3.35 million shares worth $212.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its FRPT holdings by 34.53% and now holds 2.44 million FRPT shares valued at $154.72 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period.