Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) marked $82.40 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $80.72. While Entegris Inc. has overperformed by 2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -36.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.82 to $61.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.86% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Needham Reiterated Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) to Buy. A report published by Needham on January 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ENTG. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on October 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $108. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ENTG, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Mizuho’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $158 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

ENTG currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Entegris Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ENTG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -3.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $101.27, showing growth from the present price of $82.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -157.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,828,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.12 billion, following the purchase of 183,761 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 748,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $861.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,672,981.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -295,340 position in ENTG. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -2.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.94%, now holding 7.49 million shares worth $604.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ENTG holdings by -18.26% and now holds 5.84 million ENTG shares valued at $471.55 million with the lessened -1.31 million shares during the period.