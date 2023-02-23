As of Wednesday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) stock closed at $8.82, down from $9.10 the previous day. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL rose by 6.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AXL. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Neutral rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AXL, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from July 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AXL is recording 955.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -8.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.31, showing growth from the present price of $8.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has increased by 1.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,482,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.07 million, following the purchase of 300,944 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 42,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,374,257.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 252,302 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.87%, now holding 5.65 million shares worth $50.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its AXL holdings by 33.53% and now holds 5.59 million AXL shares valued at $49.61 million with the added 1.4 million shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.