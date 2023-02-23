The share price of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) rose to $17.38 per share on Wednesday from $17.35. While Corsair Gaming Inc. has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSR fell by -23.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.77 to $10.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.72% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRSR. Macquarie also reiterated CRSR shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2022. Credit Suisse Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 09, 2022, but set its price target from $26 to $25. Barclays resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRSR, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CRSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRSR is recording an average volume of 508.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -3.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.36, showing decline from the present price of $17.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corsair Gaming Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRSR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRSR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRSR has increased by 14.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,755,018 shares of the stock, with a value of $90.53 million, following the purchase of 744,643 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRSR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 127,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,485,691.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 58,158 position in CRSR. Palisade Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.26%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $14.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its CRSR holdings by -28.49% and now holds 0.87 million CRSR shares valued at $13.72 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. CRSR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.