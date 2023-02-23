NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) closed Wednesday at $13.35 per share, up from $13.15 a day earlier. While NeoGenomics Inc. has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEO fell by -31.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.94 to $6.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.52% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Needham Upgraded NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) to Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NEO. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Stephens March 29, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEO, as published in its report on March 29, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for NEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NeoGenomics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NEO is recording an average volume of 943.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.70, showing growth from the present price of $13.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeoGenomics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEO has increased by 5.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,128,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.13 million, following the purchase of 992,453 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 482,523 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,464,658.

During the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC added a 226,881 position in NEO. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.77%, now holding 6.1 million shares worth $72.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NEO holdings by 10.26% and now holds 4.65 million NEO shares valued at $55.24 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. NEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.80% at present.