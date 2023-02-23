Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) closed Wednesday at $15.54 per share, up from $15.51 a day earlier. While Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has overperformed by 0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSPD fell by -41.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.14 to $12.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.12% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) to Neutral. A report published by CIBC on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LSPD. BofA Securities also rated LSPD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2023. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for LSPD, as published in its report on January 12, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from November 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LSPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LSPD is recording an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -9.28% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

