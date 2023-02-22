In Tuesday’s session, Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) marked $3.38 per share, up from $2.70 in the previous session. While Zedge Inc. has overperformed by 25.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZDGE fell by -52.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.35 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2021, Maxim Group Reiterated Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZDGE. National Securities also rated ZDGE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 25, 2020.

Analysis of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zedge Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZDGE has an average volume of 48.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.52%, with a gain of 28.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZDGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zedge Inc. Shares?

Internet Content & Information giant Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Zedge Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -108.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZDGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZDGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZDGE has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 616,857 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.36 million, following the purchase of 262 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in ZDGE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -69,178 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 603,014.

During the first quarter, Old West Investment Management LL added a 1,050 position in ZDGE. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional 21849.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.65%, now holding 0.13 million shares worth $0.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC increased its ZDGE holdings by 0.30% and now holds 0.12 million ZDGE shares valued at $0.27 million with the added 368.0 shares during the period. ZDGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.20% at present.