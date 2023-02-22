The share price of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) fell to $1.25 per share on Tuesday from $1.35. While Genetic Technologies Limited has underperformed by -7.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENE fell by -37.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.40 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.39% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 443.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genetic Technologies Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GENE is recording an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a loss of -18.30% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Genetic Technologies Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Heights Capital Management, Inc.’s position in GENE has increased by 349.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,038,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.94 million, following the purchase of 807,622 additional shares during the last quarter. G1 Execution Services LLC made another increased to its shares in GENE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 148.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 45,901 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69962.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,881.

During the first quarter, Old Mission Capital LLC added a 36,742 position in GENE. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold an additional 2400.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.70%, now holding 48629.0 shares worth $44252.0. GENE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.