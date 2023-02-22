As of Tuesday, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock closed at $8.36, up from $7.92 the previous day. While Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRCA rose by 1.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.22 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 138.34% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) to Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for VRCA. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VRCA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 24, 2020, but set its price target from $18 to $21. BofA Securities July 15, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRCA, as published in its report on July 15, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for VRCA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

One of the most important indicators of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRCA is recording 145.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.71%, with a gain of 15.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRCA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRCA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRCA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in VRCA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its VRCA holdings by 177.35% and now holds 0.21 million VRCA shares valued at $0.95 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. VRCA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.10% at present.