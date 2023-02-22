The share price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) fell to $3.02 per share on Tuesday from $3.09. While ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed by -2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR rose by 151.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.78 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 129.55% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PRQR. Stifel also Downgraded PRQR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for PRQR, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Stifel’s report from May 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PRQR is recording an average volume of 2.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a loss of -0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.21, showing growth from the present price of $3.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRQR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRQR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in PRQR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 325,467 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,625,467.

At the end of the first quarter, De Grote Voskuil Capital BV increased its PRQR holdings by 22.22% and now holds 0.55 million PRQR shares valued at $1.52 million with the added 100000.0 shares during the period. PRQR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.