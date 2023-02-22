Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -41.18% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.70. Its current price is -97.51% under its 52-week high of $28.11 and -36.94% more than its 52-week low of $1.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -75.17% below the high and +5.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, QNRX’s SMA-200 is $3.6994.

QNRX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.63, resulting in an 0.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX): Earnings History

If we examine Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.94, slashing the consensus of -$1.35. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.41, resulting in a 30.40% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.94 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.35. That was a difference of $0.41 and a surprise of 30.40%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.80% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.32% of its stock and 8.74% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 10657.0 shares that make 48.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7539.0.

The securities firm Advisory Services Network, LLC holds 4000.0 shares of QNRX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 18.31%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2829.0.

An overview of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) traded 1,148,205 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7241 and price change of -0.77. With the moving average of $1.5924 and a price change of -0.86, about 545,320 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, QNRX’s 100-day average volume is 528,166 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7534 and a price change of -2.02.