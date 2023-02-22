Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) closed Tuesday at $4.22 per share, down from $4.41 a day earlier. While Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ rose by 2.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.21 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) recommending Neutral. JP Morgan also rated INVZ shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 20, 2022. Goldman November 17, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 17, 2021, and set its price target from $7 to $9. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INVZ is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a loss of -7.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INVZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INVZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INVZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FifthDelta Ltd.’s position in INVZ has increased by 18.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,337,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.1 million, following the purchase of 1,466,055 additional shares during the last quarter. Cowen & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in INVZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 41.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,090,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,156,390.

During the first quarter, Antara Capital LP subtracted a -5,847,551 position in INVZ. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. purchased an additional 2.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 279.47%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $17.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its INVZ holdings by 1.56% and now holds 3.03 million INVZ shares valued at $16.88 million with the added 46507.0 shares during the period. INVZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.