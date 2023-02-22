The share price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) rose to $21.30 per share on Tuesday from $17.82. While Travere Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 19.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TVTX fell by -24.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.35 to $17.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.90% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TVTX. Wells Fargo also rated TVTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Bryan Garnier Initiated an Sell rating on September 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $17. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TVTX, as published in its report on July 14, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for TVTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -137.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TVTX is recording an average volume of 994.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.71%, with a gain of 0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.92, showing growth from the present price of $21.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TVTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Travere Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TVTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TVTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in TVTX has increased by 9.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,412,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $143.63 million, following the purchase of 576,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in TVTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,178,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,081,085.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 582,000 position in TVTX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.81%, now holding 4.34 million shares worth $97.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TVTX holdings by 23.75% and now holds 4.22 million TVTX shares valued at $94.62 million with the added 0.81 million shares during the period.