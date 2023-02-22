A share of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) closed at $0.42 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.43 day before. While Flora Growth Corp. has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLGC fell by -77.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.38 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) recommending Buy. A report published by MKM Partners on June 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLGC.

Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 980.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Flora Growth Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLGC is registering an average volume of 1.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.97%, with a gain of 13.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.88, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flora Growth Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s position in FLGC has increased by 1,212.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,828,182 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.16 million, following the purchase of 10,003,182 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,168,510 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,168,510.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -1,008,037 position in FLGC. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased an additional 0.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 344.58%, now holding 0.51 million shares worth $0.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its FLGC holdings by 61.10% and now holds 0.45 million FLGC shares valued at $0.13 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. FLGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.