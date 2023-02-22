The share price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) fell to $9.18 per share on Tuesday from $10.15. While Editas Medicine Inc. has underperformed by -9.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT fell by -41.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.59 to $7.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for EDIT. Credit Suisse also rated EDIT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2022. Oppenheimer November 18, 2022d the rating to Perform on November 18, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $12. Credit Suisse November 18, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT, as published in its report on November 18, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Editas Medicine Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EDIT is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -8.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.29, showing growth from the present price of $9.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in EDIT has increased by 45.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,222,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.21 million, following the purchase of 2,873,455 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EDIT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 135,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,749,234.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 333,528 position in EDIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.79%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $21.19 million. EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.30% at present.