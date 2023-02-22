A share of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) closed at $0.49 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.49 day before. While Yunji Inc. has underperformed by -0.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YJ fell by -48.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.42 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) to Underweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 25, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YJ. JP Morgan August 29, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YJ, as published in its report on August 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Yunji Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YJ is registering an average volume of 272.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a loss of -4.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Yunji Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. G1 Execution Services LLC made another increased to its shares in YJ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.98%.

YJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.40% at present.