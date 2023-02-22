As of Tuesday, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock closed at $10.00, down from $10.84 the previous day. While NanoString Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -7.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NSTG fell by -69.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.59 to $4.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.91% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NSTG. Cowen also Upgraded NSTG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on September 09, 2020, and assigned a price target of $43. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NSTG, as published in its report on November 15, 2019. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -111.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NSTG is recording 647.45K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -11.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NSTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NanoString Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NSTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NSTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in NSTG has increased by 12.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,453,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.28 million, following the purchase of 724,088 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NSTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 243,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,791,245.

During the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP added a 1,202,374 position in NSTG. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.43%, now holding 2.48 million shares worth $26.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its NSTG holdings by 194.64% and now holds 2.06 million NSTG shares valued at $21.77 million with the added 1.36 million shares during the period. NSTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.51% at present.