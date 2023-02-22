As of Tuesday, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:AEVA) stock closed at $1.67, down from $1.73 the previous day. While Aeva Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEVA fell by -65.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AEVA. Morgan Stanley also rated AEVA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2021. New Street Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AEVA, as published in its report on April 01, 2021.

Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -60.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AEVA is recording 1.28M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.75%, with a gain of 1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.39, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aeva Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AEVA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,562,894 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,248,710.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 164,897 position in AEVA. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.38%, now holding 4.53 million shares worth $7.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AEVA holdings by 7.72% and now holds 2.77 million AEVA shares valued at $4.68 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. AEVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.