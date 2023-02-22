A share of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) closed at $12.11 per share on Tuesday, down from $12.58 day before. While ACM Research Inc. has underperformed by -3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -55.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.93 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACMR. Jefferies also Downgraded ACMR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2022. Goldman May 09, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 09, 2022, and set its price target from $44 to $20. Needham December 17, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $125 for ACMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ACM Research Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACMR is registering an average volume of 801.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a loss of -7.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.08, showing growth from the present price of $12.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is based in the USA. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 525.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACMR has increased by 4.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,874,658 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.9 million, following the purchase of 133,314 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 477,655 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,829,140.

During the first quarter, Bank of America, NA subtracted a -319,241 position in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,133.59%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $23.03 million. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.