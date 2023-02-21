In Friday’s session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) marked $12.98 per share, down from $13.58 in the previous session. While Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM fell by -69.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.49 to $8.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.96% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) to Equal-Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for AFRM. BofA Securities also Downgraded AFRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on November 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AFRM has an average volume of 18.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.03%, with a gain of 3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.94, showing growth from the present price of $12.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AFRM has decreased by -6.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,657,975 shares of the stock, with a value of $415.4 million, following the sale of -1,775,911 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in AFRM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -290,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $327.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,219,134.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem decreased its AFRM holdings by -8.12% and now holds 15.55 million AFRM shares valued at $251.82 million with the lessened -1.37 million shares during the period. AFRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.