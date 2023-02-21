The share price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) fell to $0.81 per share on Friday from $0.87. While Top Ships Inc. has underperformed by -7.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -96.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.80 to $0.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.67% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Top Ships Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TOPS is recording an average volume of 4.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.93%, with a loss of -38.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 35,482 shares of the stock, with a value of $47191.0, following the purchase of 35,482 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its TOPS holdings by 1,366.11% and now holds 15790.0 TOPS shares valued at $21001.0 with the added 14713.0 shares during the period. TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.