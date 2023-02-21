In Friday’s session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) marked $0.67 per share, up from $0.67 in the previous session. While Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREQ fell by -85.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.59 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.26% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) to Neutral. A report published by Cowen on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for FREQ. Goldman also Downgraded FREQ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FREQ, as published in its report on December 22, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from July 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for FREQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FREQ has an average volume of 631.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.37%, with a loss of -83.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FREQ has decreased by -2.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,712,411 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.77 million, following the sale of -51,318 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its FREQ holdings by -3.03% and now holds 0.41 million FREQ shares valued at $1.87 million with the lessened 12843.0 shares during the period. FREQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.