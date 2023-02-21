A share of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) closed at $0.52 per share on Friday, down from $0.53 day before. While Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PT fell by -78.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.91 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.75% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -84.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 88.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PT is registering an average volume of 118.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.61%, with a gain of 20.31% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 16,753 shares of the stock, with a value of $6433.0, following the purchase of 16,753 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in PT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 69.15%.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its PT holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 PT shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 52738.0 shares during the period. PT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.