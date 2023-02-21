Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) marked $6.98 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $6.97. While Fisker Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSR fell by -45.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.74 to $6.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.58% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) recommending Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for FSR. Evercore ISI also rated FSR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts November 03, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $8. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for FSR, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. Needham’s report from September 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for FSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fisker Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.70M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FSR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 3.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fisker Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FifthDelta Ltd.’s position in FSR has increased by 137.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,575,669 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.94 million, following the purchase of 10,184,551 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FSR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,520,236 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,854,281.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,058,823 position in FSR. Moore Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.49%, now holding 8.58 million shares worth $63.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L increased its FSR holdings by 21.00% and now holds 6.11 million FSR shares valued at $45.54 million with the added 1.06 million shares during the period. FSR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.20% at present.