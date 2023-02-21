As of Friday, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock closed at $1.40, down from $1.81 the previous day. While Iveda Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -22.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IVDA fell by -88.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.80 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.09% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 275.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Iveda Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -140.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IVDA is recording 945.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 38.84%, with a loss of -33.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IVDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iveda Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IVDA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IVDA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s position in IVDA has increased by 65.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 211,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the purchase of 83,848 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IVDA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -70.19%.

