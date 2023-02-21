Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) marked $3.59 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $3.60. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -63.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV. Goldman also rated NRGV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NRGV, as published in its report on February 24, 2022.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NRGV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.16%, with a loss of -10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 42.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,389,884 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.61 million, following the purchase of 1,315,417 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NRGV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,325,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,222,489.

During the first quarter, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC subtracted a -235,684 position in NRGV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.00%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $5.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NRGV holdings by 16.09% and now holds 1.28 million NRGV shares valued at $5.43 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. NRGV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.