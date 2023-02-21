The share price of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell to $2.35 per share on Friday from $2.44. While PLBY Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLBY fell by -85.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.98 to $2.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.04% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Downgraded PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) to Hold. Loop Capital also reiterated PLBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 02, 2022, but set its price target from $49 to $39. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLBY, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for PLBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PLBY Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLBY is recording an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.39%, with a loss of -6.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLBY Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PLBY has increased by 29.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,256,841 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.59 million, following the purchase of 513,926 additional shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP made another decreased to its shares in PLBY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -43.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,573,928 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,063,079.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 219,812 position in PLBY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 83946.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.68%, now holding 0.7 million shares worth $2.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PLBY holdings by -0.11% and now holds 0.55 million PLBY shares valued at $1.6 million with the lessened 620.0 shares during the period. PLBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.80% at present.